The Nasdaq logo is seen on the exterior of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, in this April 2, 2013, file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) halted its second largest options market for much of Friday after a spike in volume hampered the exchange's ability to accept orders and distribute quotes on some symbols, in the latest glitch to hit the market operator.

The Nasdaq Options Market (NOM), which had around 8 percent of U.S. options volume last month, was halted at 10:36:57 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT) and will remain shut through the close on Friday, Nasdaq said.

Nasdaq said it would cancel all open orders on the all-electronic NOM book.

Equity options trading is still taking place on 11 other venues, including Nasdaq's PHLX and BX Options exchanges. Equities trading has not been affected.

On August 22, all Nasdaq stocks, including names like Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O), and Facebook (FB.O), were halted for three hours after a spike in volume triggered a software flaw in a Nasdaq-run system that receives all traffic on quotes and orders for the exchange operator's stocks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called the heads of all of the exchanges to Washington on September 12 to discuss ways to strengthen critical market infrastructure and improve its resilience when technology fails.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Nick Zieminski)