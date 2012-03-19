Shares of Kensey Nash Corp KNSY.O rose to a 21-month high on Monday, after the medical device maker agreed to settle a royalty-related dispute with St. Jude Medical Inc STJ.N.

As part of the settlement, Kensey will receive $31 million in royalties over the next 3 years and the supply agreement for the vascular closure device -- Angio-Seal -- will continue for 5 years with a minimum of $31 million in orders.

"The agreement in total is a good outcome for the company - all the more so as it removes a significant point of uncertainty for the company," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note to client.

Kensey had claimed that since 2007, St. Jude has been paying a lower royalty rate of 6 percent instead of 8 percent for Angio-Seal.

Last December, Kensey also said St. Jude intends to pay a reduced royalty rate of 2 percent on sales of Angio-Seal, leading Kensey to withdraw its second-quarter outlook.

Exton, Pennsylvania-based Kensey's shares, which have fallen 8 percent since December 2011, were trading up 20 percent at $29.62. They touched a high of $30.40 earlier in the session and were one of the top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq.

Shares of St. Jude were trading down slightly at $42.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

