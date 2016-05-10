Natixis Chief Executive Officer Laurent Mignon poses next to the company logo at the office in Hong Kong, China December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

PARIS Natixis saw investment banking activity start to recover in March and April after a tricky first two months of 2016, but deals are likely to dry up again ahead of Britain's referendum on EU membership, the French bank's boss said on Tuesday.

"People are preferring to get their operations done before the referendum rather than after," Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said in an interview, but as the June 23 referendum date approaches "this will be a factor that in my opinion will gradually destabilize markets over the coming weeks."

Should Britons vote to leave the European Union, "I think that would generate a wait-and-see attitude among our clients for quite a while, and there would be nothing anyone could do about that," Mignon told Reuters after quarterly results from the investment banking arm of the mutually-owned banking group BPCE.

He called such an outcome, which recent opinion polls show is a possibility, "a leap into the unknown."

"Markets have a horror of uncertainty," he said. "If we ever were to enter into a Brexit scenario that would be bound to have an impact on market volatility, that would affect the whole of the financial sector and beyond."

He said Natixis would itself be seeking to limit the damage from any vote to leave the EU.

"We'll make sure that none of our activities are vulnerable to a sharp move in sterling, for example," he said.

