NEW YORK Oct 17 A failed tender this week to
build part of a major pipeline that would carry U.S. natural gas
to northern-central Mexico highlights potential difficulties in
getting new multi-billion dollar projects off the ground and
more U.S. gas flowing south.
Experts expect a steep rise in U.S. natural gas exports to
Mexico in the next three years as a number of pipeline projects
begin development, adding to record increases already set since
2010. Some say those exports will contribute to a rise in U.S.
natural gas prices in the second half of this decade.
But, plans to construct the southern section of Las Ramones
pipeline, that would carry Texas gas to Mexico's industrial
heartland, stalled this week after only one company placed a bid
in a tender to construct the line.
Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex assured
investors that the second phase of the pipeline would be built
on time, by the end of 2015, but the pause has raised questions
about the timing of the project and what impact a delay might
have on demand for U.S. gas.
It also shows how, while a number of new projects have
already been built, newer, bolder plans might be trickier to
realize.
"Not all Mexican gas demand is on the border with the United
States," said Nikos Tsafos, analyst at PFC Energy in Washington.
"What you have seen over the last two years was the low-hanging
fruit. But going to the next tranche is not going to be as
straight forward."
Las Ramones is only one of a few pipelines being developed
under a government plan launched in 2011 to expand the natural
gas system and phase out fuel oil-fired power plants. Importing
cheap gas from the United States is an integral part of the
plan.
But, as domestic gas production falls and demand is expected
to rise, each line is vital to providing fuel for new gas-fired
power plants as well as homes and businesses. Mexican demand for
natural gas is growing at about 4 percent a year, while
production is growing only 1.2 percent, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
To meet the gap, Mexico has been importing expensive
liquefied natural gas on the competitive global market.
"This certainly is one of the question marks to be resolved,
in terms of where Pemex is with planning," said Biliana
Pehlivanova, natural gas analyst at Barclays Capital in New
York.
TEXAS TO MEXICO
The Ramones pipeline's second phase was expected to cover
460 miles (740 kilometers) spanning five northern-central
Mexican states. Pemex has frequently called the $3.3 billion
project its biggest energy infrastructure investment in 40
years. If completed, the project would eventually supply a fifth
of the country's total natural gas demand.
IEnova, previously known as Sempra Mexico, is
developing the first phase of the project with a Pemex
subsidiary. Once both phases are completed, the Ramones pipeline
will extend 750 miles (1,200 km) from Agua Dulce, Texas across
the border and deep into central Mexico's industrial heartland.
Analysts said it was likely that Pemex would now go it alone
on the second phase of the line.
As new pipelines were proposed in recent years, experts
expected big increases in U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico.
Barclays Capital sees exports of 4.5 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) by 2016, up from Mexican government estimates of 1.4 bcfd
this year. Pipeline shipments from Texas to Mexico rose 34
percent on average per year between 2009 and 2012, to 1.3 bcfd,
the EIA said.
The exports to Mexico are part of a wider growth in U.S. gas
demand expected this decade, spurred by exports of liquefied
natural gas, expected by the end of 2015, and growing demand in
electricity generation as coal use tapers off.
Barclays has not revised its forecast following this week's
news, in part because other large pipelines are expected to
contribute to the export rise.
The EIA highlighted six major pipelines crossing the border
into Mexico this year and next, totaling 3.5 bcfd of capacity by
the end of 2014. Whether those pipelines will run at full tilt
depends on the speed of new power plants being built in Mexico.
"A lot of the capacity expansions are supplying power plants
that are not yet built, so there are questions about the
timeline for those," Pehlivanova said.