Macquarie Equities Research downgraded Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Advantage Oil and Gas (AAV.TO) by a notch saying natural gas prices will remain weak for the foreseeable future.

Advantage Oil's production comprises 65 percent of gas, while Enerplus produced more than 50 percent gas in 2011, according to their websites.

Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.10 per million British thermal units in early activity, up 1.1 cents, after sliding to $2.061, the lowest price for a front month since February 2002.

Shares of Advantage Oil fell 3 percent to a three-year low and Enerplus fell 3.5 percent to a two-year low, on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"We are expecting Advantage to maintain a minimal capex budget through second half of 2012 with spending of only C$55 million. This reduced capex program will lead to lower production volumes," Cristina Lopez said and cut the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."

"With a rising cost structure and weak natural gas prices, we believe that Enerplus will need to lower its monthly dividend," Lopez said in a note to clients and cut Enerplus rating to "underperform."

She lowered her target price on Enerplus' stock to C$20 from C$24.50 and Advantage by C$2 to C$3.50.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)