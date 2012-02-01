LISLE, Illinois Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) is joining forces with Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens in a bid to get more natural-gas-powered heavy trucks on U.S. roadways.

While the bulk of the nation's heavy trucks are currently powered by more expensive diesel fuel, the pair is betting that abundant domestic supplies of natural gas will make it a viable alternative if they can overcome two supply problems: making trucks that burn the gas and building service stations to sell it.

Navistar is tackling the first of those problems while Pickens' Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE.O) is on the second.

The move follows U.S. President Barack Obama's unveiling last week of a tax break for commercial trucks that run on natural gas, an effort to take advantage of the nation's large supply of the fuel.

"Natural gas has clearly emerged as the most realistic alternative fuel option for the trucking industry," Navistar CEO Dan Ustian said in a statement. By the end of 2013, the company plans to offer a natural gas fuel option on almost all its trucks, Ustian said.

Pickens said he expects natural gas to remain cheaper than diesel over the long term.

"I don't ever see diesel selling for less that natural gas," he told reporters on a conference call.

Natural gas is cheap compared to diesel thanks to record high production from shale deposits across the country that have created a massive supply glut and tanked prices.

Clean Energy shares rose 3 percent to $15.35 on the Nasdaq. Navistar was up 4 percent at $44.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

WAITING ON BETTER TRUCKS

Navistar's move could spark broader interest in natural-gas-powered trucks among companies that operate large fleets of vehicles, which had previously expressed concerns about the quality of trucks available.

"The vehicles today that are available for LNG for long-haul heavy duty use are not comparable with what we would like to see in that vehicle," said Dennis Beal, vice president of global express vehicles at FedEx Corp (FDX.N) in a recent interview prior to Navistar's announcement.

He added that he had heard from a major engine maker, whom he declined to name citing a confidentiality agreement, that was developing a natural-gas-powered truck that the package-delivery company would be interested in. A FedEx person said on Wednesday that company was not Navistar.

SOLVING THE SUPPLY ISSUE

One of the barriers to wider adoption of natural gas as a transportation fuel has been the lack of a distribution system comparable to the United States' extensive network of retailers selling gasoline and diesel.

Pickens' Clean Energy has unveiled a plan to open 150 stations selling liquefied natural gas, with plans to open 70 in 33 states by the end of this year.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), which operates a fleet of about 1,000 natural-gas-powered trucks in the United States, sees the dearth of service stations that sell the fuel as a key barrier to it being more widely used.

"We've been one of the lead users of natural gas. We were very pleased to see the Obama administration beginning to say that they are going to support a natural gas build-out, which is a big issue because the infrastructure is extremely expensive," said UPS Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn in an interview this week.

"We continue to expand our fleet with natural gas but the more that there's an infrastructure built around it, that makes it easier and easier to get fueling at different locations, then the more rapidly we can adopt it," Kuehn said.

SHIFTING STANCE

Pickens, who made his fortune as a Texas oilman, started turning his focus to natural gas in early 2010 in a bid to rebuild his portfolio after taking major losses in oil and equities trading.

That marked a reversal from an ambitious plan to build what would have been the world's largest wind farm in the Texas panhandle, a $10 billion planned investment he announced with much fanfare in 2008 and a year later backed away from as the global credit crunch made it harder to finance.

While Pickens' advocacy of converting heavy trucks from diesel to natural gas has won the support of Obama and some members of Congress, the idea has come under withering attack by colleagues in the oil industry. Hess Corp HES. CEO John Hess last year told a Washington forum he considered the idea "just stupid policy."

(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Lisle, Illinois; additional reporting by Lynn Adler and Edward McAllister in New York, A. Ananthalakshmi and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore, writing by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)