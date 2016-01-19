BRUSSELS - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus secured unconditional EU approval on Tuesday for its $830 million bid for U.S. peer Navitaire after EU regulators said the deal would not harm competition.

Amadeus unveiled the deal in July, which will enable it to serve a bigger group of airlines. Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture Plc, serves over 50 of the world’s airline operators, focusing on the low-cost and hybrid segments in the airline industry.

The European Commission said it had examined whether Amadeus could block rivals in the airline bookings market and found no potential problems.

"The companies' IT solutions target different types of airlines and are complementary," the EU antitrust enforcer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)