Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) moves the ball against the defense of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half in game one of the NBA Finals. at Oracle Arena.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving was on crutches when he left the team's hotel on Friday to be evaluated for a knee injury that may ultimately prove a devastating blow to his team's NBA title hopes.

Irving, who has been bothered with tendinitis for the past six weeks, re-injured his left knee with two minutes remaining in Cleveland's overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the best-of-seven NBA Finals on Thursday.

"Our main concern right now is just Kyrie's health, that's all," Cavaliers head coach David Blatt told reporters on Friday. "Every game is a new day, and if we have to make adjustments we will."

Blatt did not see Irving leave the team hotel earlier on Friday but did say he heard that his All-Star point guard was still on crutches.

Irving limped off the court on Thursday after an awkward fall and was clearly favoring his knee. He threw his Cavaliers jersey to the ground in frustration and was later sitting at his locker with a towel over his head and ice on his knee.

He had 23 points in the game along with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocked shots. His stunning block from behind on Stephen Curry late in the fourth quarter helped the Cavs force overtime.

Irving, 23, missed two games during Cleveland's previous playoff series because of tendinitis in his left knee and the team won both games.

Cleveland did not miss a beat after losing All-Star forward Kevin Love to a season-ending shoulder injury in the opening round of the playoffs, but the popular opinion seems to be that losing Irving could be too much for them to overcome.

But four-time NBA most Valuable Player LeBron James, who had a game-high 44 points in a losing effort on Thursday, felt his team was deep enough to persevere.

"The good thing about it, we've been in this position before," said James. "If he's not able to go ... we're not quite sure right now. But if he's not able to go, it's something that's not new to us. So next man up, and guys will be ready for the challenge."

Game Two is Sunday in Oakland.

