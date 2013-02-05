Pistol-packing princess gives Belgian PM an earful
BRUSSELS A Belgian princess fired a starting pistol so close to the prime minister's ear that he had to undergo medical treatment and cancel a speech in parliament on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace has been suspended one game for grabbing an opponent around the neck and striking him in the jaw during a game, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Tuesday.
Detroit Pistons point guard Brandon Knight and World Peace tussled under the hoop while going for a rebound late in the second quarter of Sunday's game before World Peace hit his opponent in frustration.
The visiting Lakers went on to win 98-97.
World Peace will miss the Lakers' road game against the Brooklyn Nets later on Tuesday, the NBA said in a statement.
His suspension leaves the Lakers without two starters against the Nets as seven-times All-Star center Dwight Howard will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)
GLOUCESTER, England Competitors risked injury and ridicule as they flung themselves down a steep incline after a nine-pound wheel of cheese in the English county of Gloucestershire.