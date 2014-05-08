May 7, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert (55) takes a shot against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (4) in game two of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana defeats Washington 86-82. Mandatory...

Roy Hibbert emerged from a deep playoff slump to help rescue the Indiana Pacers as they edged Washington 86-82 on Wednesday to avoid falling behind by two games in the Eastern Conference semi-final.

Hibbert, coming off a Game One performance in which he failed to record a point or rebound, broke through with 28 points and nine rebounds that allowed Indiana to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.

The top-seeded Pacers trailed 77-74 with five minutes to go in Indianapolis before answering with a 10-2 run that clinched the contest.

Marcin Gortat tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who head home to Washington for Game Three on Friday.

