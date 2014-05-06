May 5, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins (5) during the first quarter in game one of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory...

Chris Paul missed just two shots in a stunning 32-point display as the Los Angeles Clippers blasted Oklahoma City Thunder 122-105 on Monday to seize a Game One victory in their Western Conference semi-final series.

Paul made his first eight three-pointers, a career-best total, and finished 12-for-14 from the field with 10 assists as Los Angeles enjoyed a surprisingly dominant road win to open the best-of-seven series.

With the victory, the Clippers continued to distance themselves from the cloud of controversy that hovered over a first round series overshadowed by owner Donald Sterling's racist comments that led to a life ban from the NBA.

The Clippers were expected to ease past Golden State but needed a full seven games before shaking off the sixth-seeded Warriors in a hard-fought series.

The Thunder also waded through a seven-game struggle of their own against Memphis but appeared ill-prepared for a free-scoring Los Angeles team, despite 29 points from Russell Westbrook and 25 from Kevin Durant.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by John O'Brien)