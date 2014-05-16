David West delivered his strongest game of the playoffs with 29 points to help guide the Indiana Pacers into Eastern Conference finals with a series-clinching 93-80 Game Six win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
The veteran power forward was in an aggressive mood from the opening tip-off, taking 26 shots and sparking a fourth-quarter surge that helped the Pacers advance from the best-of-seven series with a 4-2 victory.
The top-seeded Pacers's next challenge starts on Sunday, against the two-time defending NBA champion Miami Heat.
Feeding off their home crowd, the Wizards threatened to force a Game Seven when they rallied to take a 74-73 lead with about eight minutes remaining but West calmly sank two straight jump shots and the Pacers closed the game with a 20-6 run.
Marcin Gortat scored a team-high 19 points for the fifth-seeded Wizards, who can hold their heads high after ending a six-year playoff absence with a first round victory over the Chicago Bulls and causing the Pacers plenty of problems.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)