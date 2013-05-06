NEW YORK Private equity firms TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus LLC are exploring a sale or a public offering of Neiman Marcus Group Inc, according to a Bloomberg News report late on Sunday.

The private equity firms, which bought the Dallas-based retailer in 2005 for $5.1 billion, have interviewed banks and are about to hire Credit Suisse Group AG MLPN.P to run the dual track process, according to the report, which cited two people familiar with the situation.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment. E-mails to Warburg, Neiman Marcus and TPG were not immediately returned.

TPG and Warburg are in the early stages of exploring their options and if they do not find a buyer or demand is weak for an IPO, they may decide to pursue a dividend recapitalization instead, according to the report.

