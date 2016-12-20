Drug developer Neos Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday it resubmitted the marketing application for its attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said last year the FDA had identified deficiencies that precluded discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company's treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.

The drug, Cotempla XR-ODT, aims to treat ADHD, a condition which includes symptoms such as poor concentration, hyperactivity and learning difficulties.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)