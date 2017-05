The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH Nestle (NESN.S) has agreed to sell nutrition drink brand Nutrament to Harvest Hill Beverage Company, parent private equity firm Brynwood Partners said on Wednesday.

Brynwood in 2014 bought Juicy Juice from Nestle, which is divesting its underperforming brands.

Nutrament was part of Nestle's healthcare nutrition business. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jason Neely)