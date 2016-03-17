The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

JERUSALEM Minority shareholders in Israeli foodmaker Osem OSEM.TA approved Swiss food giant Nestle's (NESN.S) buyout offer, paving the way for completion of the deal.

Osem in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday did not provide further details.

Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels ($857 million), or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal valuing the company at 9.13 billion shekels.

Nestle already owns 63.7 percent of the company, while institutions hold 7 percent.

Ahead of the vote, Israeli consultancy Entropy - whose clients are institutional investors - said the valuation Nestle offered is too low and less than other purchases by Nestle in recent years. Osem, Israel's third-largest foodmaker, rejected the argument, saying the terms were fair.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)