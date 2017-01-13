Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
MILAN Alfasigma, Italy's fifth-largest pharmaceutical group, said on Friday it had acquired U.S. medical foods maker Pamlab from Nestle (NESN.S) in a move aimed at strengthening its operations in North America.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
London Stock Exchange (LSE) is to buy Citigroup's Yield Book fixed-income analytics service and its related indexing business for $685 million in cash, the LSE's first big deal since its merger with Deutsche Boerse fell through in March.