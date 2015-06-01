Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said Tom Georgens had stepped down as chairman and chief executive.
George Kurian, NetApp's executive vice-president of product operations, will replace Georgens as CEO.
Lead independent director Mike Nevens has been elected chairman.
The company reported fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates in May, hurt by lower sales to original equipment manufacturers.
NetApp had also said it was cutting about 500 jobs.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.