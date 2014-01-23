Sony lifts annual profit estimate on lower amortization costs
TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp raised its operating profit estimate for the year ended March 31 thanks to lower amortization costs for its financial services segment.
LOS ANGELES Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings said on Wednesday he believed it was unlikely that Internet service providers would block Netflix videos in response to an appeals court decision that rejected federal "net neutrality" rules.
"Our economic interests are pretty aligned," Hastings said on a post-earnings webcast. Broadband providers want to sell higher-priced service with faster speeds, he said, and need content for it from services like Netflix that work well with faster speeds.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it has renewed a nine-year-old licensing deal with independent digital agency Merlin that has proven essential to its enduring appeal to dedicated music fans even as it has become more mainstream.