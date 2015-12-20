Teresa Giudice, 41, arrives at the Federal Court in Newark, New Jersey, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A star of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality TV show who last year pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud is due to be released from prison this week, local media reported on Sunday.

Teresa Giudice, 43, pleaded guilty in March 2014 to charges related to hiding income to maintain her lavish lifestyle, portrayed on the Bravo channel program that shows her and her husband living in luxury.

She is due to be released on Wednesday from the low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, where she began serving her sentence in January, The Record newspaper of New Jersey reported on Sunday, citing her attorney, James Leonard Jr.

Her husband, Giuseppe Giudice of Towaco, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to a 41-month prison term, which a judge ordered him to serve after Teresa Giudice was released from prison to ensure that their four daughters were properly cared for.

Leonard and prison officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

The couple appeared in six seasons of the "Real Housewives" show, with Bravo channel show, once paying $120,000 in cash to furnish a room in their house styled after a French chateau.

In their plea deals, they admitted that from 2001 through 2008, they submitted fraudulent applications for mortgages and other loans, falsely claiming to have substantial salaries.

The couple filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009, concealing businesses they owned, income from rental property, and Teresa Giudice's income from the show, prosecutors said.

Giuseppe Giudice is an Italian citizen and the judge that sentenced the couple warned that he could be deported after he finishes his sentence.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Alan Crosby)