NEW YORK - From a winter palace with couture fashions, to a gingerbread kingdom and sweet shop and a tribute to Charlie Brown of the comic strip “Peanuts,” department stores in New York revealed their holiday window displays to the delight of children and adults.

Macy's, which began the holiday windows tradition in 1870, treated viewers to a mini jazz concert and songs from a children's choir as it unveiled its Charlie Brown-themed windows.

Lord & Taylor opted for window displays based on the theme of "A Few of Our Favorite Things," while Saks Fifth Avenue created a winter palace with designer fashions and Barneys New York featured ice carvers throughout the day.