Stranded commuters fill New York City's Grand Central Terminal after commuter rail service in and out of the Terminal was suspended during the evening rush hour due to a fire under a section of elevated tracks in New York, New York, United States May 17, 2016. REUTERS/David Gregorio

New York Fire Department members work on a container as they attend to a fire call at the Harlem neighborhood in New York May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman looks at a MTA map as stranded commuters fill New York City's Grand Central Terminal after commuter rail service in and out of the Terminal was suspended during the evening rush hour due to a fire under a section of elevated tracks in New York, New York, United States May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York Fire Department members and workers check a bridge while attending to a fire call at the Harlem neighborhood in New York May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Passengers wedged into crowded trains for the morning rush into New York City's Grand Central Terminal as service was partially restored on Wednesday morning after a massive four-alarm fire shut a major commuter line the previous evening.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out at about 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday under a section of elevated track, disrupting the evening rush for tens of thousands of Metro North passengers traveling to New York's Dutchess and Westchester counties and Connecticut.

Customers on standing-room-only trains said the suburban train trip was more like a packed New York City subway ride and braced for the same during the evening rush hour.

"Chaos tonight," predicted Lisa Bucci of Norwalk, Connecticut, as her train crawled into the station, doubling her morning commute to more than two hours.

"I'm surprised we got here at all," said Bucci, who works in clothing sales, as all three Metro-North lines were on weekend schedules.

Local media reported the fire broke out at a plant nursery beneath the tracks and involved several large construction trailers nearby that housed propane tanks. Video footage on one TV channel showed firefighters removing what appeared to be propane tanks.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates Metro North, was investigating what materials were being stored under the Park Avenue viaduct in East Harlem, spokesman Aaron Donovan said on Wednesday.

"We need to understand why they are being put there," Donovan said. The FDNY did not immediately respond to questions about the fire.

Train service during the evening rush hour was halted as firefighters battled the blaze. Metro-North crews worked throughout the night, repairing and restoring two of the four tracks for the morning rush hour.

MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast told one TV station the fire caused “severe damage to a vertical column that supports the structure and especially the two center tracks. We were able ascertain that the two outside tracks and the structure supporting them are sound."

Trains were operating on the two outside tracks at reduced maximum speeds of 30 mph, instead of the usual 60 mph.

(Additional reporting by David Gregorio and Barbara Goldberg in New York, Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)