HONG KONG New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, raised about $1.9 billion in a dual IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR reported on Thursday, pricing the deal at the bottom of expectations.

The company, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG ZURN.VX, raised about $1.31 billion from the Hong Kong tranche of the initial public offering and about $580 million from its Shanghai listing.

New China Life offered 358.4 million new shares (1336.HK) in Hong Kong priced at HK$28.5 a share, near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$28.2 to HK$34.33 per share, IFR said, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the IPO. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the details.

New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government, also offered 158.8 million shares (601336.SS) in Shanghai that were priced at 23.25 yuan each, near the bottom of a 23 to 28 yuan range, IFR added. The Shanghai tranche of the deal totaled 3.69 billion yuan ($579.2 million).

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities were lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering.

CICC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and UBS AG UBSN.VX were hired as joint global coordinators of the Hong Kong tranche of the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), HSBC Holdings Plc (0005.HK)(HSBA.L) and China Merchants Securities also acting as joint bookrunners.

($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.364 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)