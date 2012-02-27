Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON Singer Charlotte Church and her parents settled her phone-hacking damages action against the publishers of the now defunct News of the World for 600,000 pounds ($951,400) at the High Court on Monday.
The settlement, one of the highest to be paid out in the phone-hacking scandal, includes 300,000 pounds in legal costs.
Lawyers for the 26-year-old and her parents, James and Maria, confirmed last week that terms had been agreed with News Group Newspapers (NGN).
The court heard that 33 articles in the News of the World were the product of hacking into her family's voicemails when Church was a teenager.
(Avril Ormsby; Editing by Steve Addison)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
WASHINGTON Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled financial support on Sunday for the Shakespeare in the Park production of "Julius Caesar" in New York over its portrayal of the assassinated ancient Roman leader that resembles U.S. President Donald Trump.