A passer-by stands in front of the News Corporation building in New York June 28, 2012. EUTERS/Keith Bedford

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) said it will cancel its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) (LSE.L), citing low levels of trading volume.

The company said the volume of its stock traded on the LSE NCRA.L was less than 1 percent of the total globally. The effective date of the delisting will be June 28.

The New York-based company is separating its cable channels, movie studio and other entertainment assets from its newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal. The new publishing company, which will retain the News Corp name, officially kicks off on June 28.

The entertainment assets, including the Fox broadcasting network, will be known as 21st Century Fox.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)