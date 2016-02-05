Hopes rise for safe birth by Japan's probably pregnant panda
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.
Beijing - People wait to board trains at Beijing's railway stations as millions of Chinese return home ahead of the Lunar New Year.
The travel frenzy from Jan. 24 to March 3 has been described as the world's largest mass migration. Celebration in China will begin on Feb. 7, the year of the Year of the Monkey.
KABUL A new TV channel dedicated to women is set to begin broadcasting in Afghanistan, the first of its kind in a country whose media industry, like many areas of society, remains dominated by men.