NEW YORK - Sixteen days ahead of New Year's Eve a giant number 16 was transported to Times Square in preparation for celebrations to ring in 2016.

The huge numeral was lit up and tourists posed in front of the it before it will be hoisted to the top of 1 Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31st.

Organizers of the event said if the unusual warm weather continues, this year could be one of the biggest celebrations ever.