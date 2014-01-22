Greek current account deficit widens in February, tourism revenue drops
ATHENS, April 20 Greece's current account
deficit widened in February compared to the same month a year
earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in
the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on
Thursday.
The data showed the deficit reached 937 million euros
($1.01 billion) from 828 million euros in February 2016. Tourism
revenues fell slightly to 145 million euros from 150 million in
the same month a year earlier.
"The deficit of the balance