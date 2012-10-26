NEW YORK Oct 26 Two major fines paid by banks boosted New York state's coffers in the first six months of fiscal 2013, bu t weaker-than-expected tax collections pose a risk to the state's fiscal health, its top finance official said on Friday.

As of Sept. 30, New York's general fund revenue stood at $4.3 billion, or $184.3 million above expectations, a report by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

New York got a non-recurring revenue boost from a $340 million fine paid by Standard Chartered to settle accusations of money laundering and another $150.3 million t h at was part of a larger payment made in June by ING Bank over dealings with Cuba and Iran.

Meanwhile , all-fund tax collections totaled $31.6 billion, down 0.2 percent from the same period in fiscal 2011 and $213 versus projections.

"If recurring revenues continue to trail expectations," DiNapoli concluded in the study "attaining New York State goal of long-term structural balance may remain elusive".

Personal income tax collections were $13.9 billion through September, down 0.5 percent or $64.5 million from the same period last year.

In the remaining six months of the fiscal year, October through March, personal income taxes should grow much more than initially projected to compensate for the poor performance in the first part of the year, the report said.

But it warned that "such improved collections may be difficult to achieve unless the economy starts growing at a faster pace in the months ahead."

The New York budget also risks losing other sources of revenue which may not materialize: $250 million in proceeds from the planned privatization of two not-for-profit health insurance plans and $129 million from Native American casinos, the report said.

Furthermore, the state could be hit by the planned reduction in federal funds due to New York as part of the so-called "fiscal cliff" package of scheduled spending cuts and tax hikes which are due to take effect in January unless Congress is able to agree on a way to avert them.