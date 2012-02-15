JeMarl Kearney poses for a series of portraits outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Kearney is a mice breeder/fashion designer from North Carolina and this is his first trip to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Miss Universe Lelia Lopes poses for a series of portraits outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Lopes is a Miss Universe from Angola and will be going to 10 shows at New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Amanda Gabriele poses for a series of portraits outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Gabriele is a journalist from Ohio and has been to New York's Fashion Week five times. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Safiyyah Fatin poses for a series of portraits outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Fatin is a costume designer from Brooklyn and has been to New York's Fashion Week for five years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dr Michael Richardson poses for a series of portraits outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Richardson is a physician from Chicago and this is his first trip to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Desmond Zhengs poses for a series of portraits outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Zhengs is a journalist from Malaysia and has been to New York's Fashion Week for four years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alyssa Johnasen poses for a portrait outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. Johnasen is a student from Hawaii and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Arthur Gonsalves poses of a series of three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Gonsalzes is a former model from Roosevelt Island, New York and has been attending New York's Fashion Week for 18 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lil Debbie poses in a series of three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Debbie is a stylist from the California Bay area and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bez Balan poses in a series of three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Balan is an interior designer from San Francisco and this is her first visit to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Harriet Guadagnuolo poses for three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Guadagnuolo is a buyer from Vancouver and this is her first trip to New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Anthony Dask poses for three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Dask is a merchandiser from Brooklyn and has been to New York's Fashion Week for two years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nikki Exotika poses for three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Exotika is a singer from Jersey City and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marisn Kihogo poses in a series of three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. Kihogo is a celebrity stylist from London and has been coming to New York's Fashion Week for six years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mari J. Brooklyn poses for three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Brooklyn is a photographer from Japan and has been coming to New York's Fashion Week for 5 years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Josephine Ganner poses for a three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Ganner is a Blogger/actress from New York and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Samantha Simione poses for a series of three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Simiome is a high school senior from New Jersey and this is her first trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Caitey Leif poses for a series of three photographs in this combination photo outside of Lincoln Center, the site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. Leif is a high school senior from New Jersey and this is her fourth trip New York's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Combination portraits taken outside of the Lincoln Center, site of the Fall/Winter 2012 New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Stylists, bloggers, former models and budding fashionistas aimed to make a splash off the runway as they descended upon New York Fashion Week this week, flaunting their own original looks and aiming to be snapped by photographers.

With the spotlight during the week-long event focused on the 90 designers showing their 2012 Fall/Winter Collections, the colorful, creative and sometimes bizarre attire worn by those hanging around the shows vied for attention with those on the main catwalks.

Indeed, many trend-setting fashion devotees can be seen posing and waltzing into Lincoln Center, where most of the main designers show, as if they were starring in their own private show. Some aim for fame, others to simply show off their love of fashion.

"It's all about seeing what is new and what is hot," said fashion stylist, image consultant and blogger Joy Adaeze while posing for photographers after viewing a show. "This season I've been inspired by African prints."

The 27-year-old New Yorker who grew up in Nigeria, created her look centered on an African print top, accenting it with a red skirt, faux fur wrap, snake-skin high heel boots. She never misses fashion week and aims to dress the part.

"I love hats -- turbans and hats. It's my trademark. It adds to the look," she said about the vintage sailor hat perched on side of her turbaned head.

The outfits of fashion insiders at the shows were as varied as those on the catwalk with the style-conscious eager to see and be seen, and photographed, by the hordes of photographers who cover the semi-annual event which attracts about 232,000 people.

This year's event is expected to generate $865 million for the city coffers, up from an estimated $773 million five years ago, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

BOLD COLORS, STATEMENT HEELS

Despite the chilly temperatures for her first visit to Fashion Week, California-based stylist Lil Debbie chose oversized leopard sunglasses and matching shorts, accompanied by thigh-high stockings, lace-up work boots, a Led Zeppelin T-shirt and enormous jewel-encrusted hoop earrings.

Bold colors, animal prints, real and faux fur coats, hats and wraps, statement heels, sunglasses and loads of jewelry were in abundance by those attending the shows.

A fashion blogger and video journalist known as AK-47 decided on an "elegant and classy" look with his Betsey Johnson frilly lace dress and Alexander McQueen dinner jacket.

Although only 21, it is his fifth season at the shows. His look was specifically for Fashion Week and aimed at getting more hits for his videos.

"It's a good place to do trend analysis and see where the industry is heading," said the college student from Connecticut.

Retired model and fashion show veteran Arthur Gonsalves, a regular attendee for the past 18 years, braved the winter chill in a red-dyed full-length fur coat with matching hat, complemented by dragon cowboy boots.

Some aimed to celebrate inspirations from the past, including stylist Shail Upadhya, who said his outfit was a tribute to John Lennon. Made for him by his tailor, it features faces of the late Beatles singer.

Turbaned London-based celebrity stylist Marisn Kihogo offset her shocking pink trousers, silver sandals and tribal jewelry with a faux fur wrap.

"As a fashion person I come here first to be inspired and I love that my personal style can inspire other people at the same time," said Adaeze.

"It works hand-in-hand for me. I know that Fashion Week is a place to come and make your own mark as a fashion professional."

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, additional reporting by Allison Joyce, editing by Christine Kearney)