NEW YORK Designers took fashion traveling through time in New York on Saturday, displaying looks evoking the past and future to crowds undeterred by deep snow that covered the city.

Ruffian, Lacoste and Porsche Design were three of the lines showing their fall and winter 2013 collections at New York Fashion Week, which brings more than 200,000 models, design experts and journalists to the city for the semi-annual extravaganza.

Attendance at Fashion Week, where many in the audience don stylish and often outlandish looks for the occasion, appeared little touched by the storm, which left a foot of snow overnight.

"I don't see it affecting it, except the outfits have gotten more interesting," said Adam Paige, a spokesman for Mercedes-Benz, which sponsors Fashion Week shows staged at New York's Lincoln Center.

"People have had to stretch their creativity," Paige said.

Ruffian kicked off with clothes that the designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais said were inspired by images of Sherlock Holmes, saloons, opium dens and the debauchery of New York's Bowery neighborhood, brought to life with rich silks, velvets and embroidery.

Ruffian showed chalk-striped blazers, tweed jackets and high-necked blouses, perked up with corsets and floral flounces. Eye-catching pieces were made of shimmering metallic boucle.

In keeping with the theme, many models wore deerstalker hats made familiar by Holmes, the fictional 19th century London detective.

Looking into an age of futuristic exploration, Lacoste showed sweaters, ponchos, blouses and dresses in ethereal shades of gray, some with abstract prints of topographical maps.

Silhouettes featured exaggeratedly rounded, dropped shoulders.

Color appeared at Lacoste in geometric blocked dresses of black, white, green and blue. Bits of orange peeked out in turtlenecks and shirt collars in a collection that otherwise stayed close to gray, white, green and black.

Jet black ruled at the Porsche Design show, which offered sporty jackets, trousers and skirts of leather. A slight hint of color was a rich oxblood that Porsche dubbed Windsor wine.

Christian Siriano, a winner of the reality television fashion competition "Project Runway," used an opulent palette of black and gold with a splash of hot pink, unveiling his collection against a backdrop of red curtains and enormous chandeliers.

His models wore masculine buttoned-up shirts, turtlenecks and motorcycle jackets that contrasted with full skirts, skinny Capri pants, strapless peplum tops and fitted cocktail dresses with fluted hems. His textures were leather, faux shearling and fur, along with rich jacquards and brocades.

Herve Leger by Max Azria showed the line's trademark bandage dresses, refreshed with intricate beading and flared hems and paired with leather leggings.

The colors were predominantly black and shades of white and cream, mixed in with Bordeaux and a deep malachite.

Herve Leger brought out fur - a cropped jacket long in the back, and black fur sweatshirts. Models donned black wool baseball hats with leather detailing.

Fashion Week continues through Thursday with shows by Michael Kors, Tracy Reese, Ralph Lauren and others.

(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols, Erin Smith and Marguerita Choy; Editing by Peter Cooney)