How does a New York hot dog institution celebrate its 100th anniversary? By breaking a world record, which is what Nathan’s Famous hot dogs did on Friday by notching a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest line of hot dogs.

The record saw 1,916 hot dogs, in honor of the year Nathan’s Famous hot dogs was founded, prepared in buns, wrapped in foil and assembled in a continuous line. A small crowd cheered on the workers as they assembled the hot dogs at the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

"There are certain brands, certain things that say really New York, the Empire State Building is one, the Brooklyn Bridge. Nathan's hot dogs stands beside them," said George Shea, Chairman of Major League Eating and host Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Guinness World Record adjudicator Kimberly Partrick said in order to achieve a world record, the hot dogs had to be placed in a continuous line and each one had to be assembled in a bun and touching the next one. At the end of all the hard work, the Nathan's staff created a hot dog line 958 feet long (292 meters), shattering the previous record of 846 feet (258 meters) set in Tokyo in 2014.

Nine-time Nathan's Famous hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut, who recently regained his Mustard Yellow International Belt during the July 4th hot dog eating contest, said Nathan's hot dogs are among the best.

"They really are amazing. If they weren't amazing, I wouldn't be able to eat 70 in 10 minutes. Nathan's hot dogs is a 100-year-old recipe," he said.