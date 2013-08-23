By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 22 Elliot Spitzer, trying to
rebound from a sex scandal that cost him the New York
governorship, promised to work for a dollar a year while his
opponent tried to sing a chorus from David Bowie's "Heroes" as
part of Wednesday's debate between the two Democratic candidates
for New York City's comptroller.
Spitzer now also has a date booked to baby-sit for the
children of opponent Scott Stringer and the two candidates have
pledged to sit down over coffee and go over Spitzer's tax
returns.
The last live debate before the Democratic primaries on
Sept. 10 was a mix of policy minutiae about the city's pension
funds, testy personal exchanges, and off-the-wall moments such
as Stringer's rendition of "Heroes" and Spitzer's awkward pledge
to forgo his salary.
But behind the political theater were the very real - if
less entertaining - issues of managing the city's $140 billion
public pension fund, being a watchdog for a $70 billion city
budget, and auditing a myriad of city agencies.
The new comptroller will inherit a city that is projecting a
budget gap of $2.2 billion in fiscal year 2015. Fixed public
sector benefit costs are growing at nearly 8 percent a year, and
public sector workers are demanding retroactive pay increases
that the city says could cost nearly $8 billion.
"We can be a strong counterweight to the mayor, we can hold
agencies accountable," Stringer said, envisioning his future
team in the comptroller's office. "It's going to take
revitalizing that office, energizing that office, getting it out
of the web of bureaucracy."
Stringer, the Manhattan borough president and favorite of
the local Democratic establishment, was considered certain for
the nomination before Spitzer announced that he would run at the
start of July. That has allowed Spitzer to cast himself as an
underdog while at the same time surging ahead in the polls.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Spitzer has a
19-point lead over his rival. He has a particularly strong
advantage among black voters, where he leads Stringer 68 percent
to 21 percent. He also an 18-point lead among women despite
being attacked by some women's groups.
Spitzer called on voters to "elect someone who is
independent of the political infrastructure that has not
endorsed me because they see me as a threat to an ossified
broken system."
Spitzer was forced to resign as governor in 2008 after a
prostitution scandal, an issue that has been a key element in
the race and a central line of attack for Stringer.
Before his fall, Spitzer won a fierce reputation as state
attorney general from 1999 to 2006 for going after dubious
securities practices at Wall Street banks. That earned him both
enemies and supporters in equal numbers.
New York state's general election will be held on Nov. 5.
The winner of the Democratic primary will square off against
John Burnett, who was unopposed as the Republican candidate.