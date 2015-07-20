WELLINGTON Phil Rudd, the Australian-born former drummer of rock band AC/DC, was released on bail after he was charged in a New Zealand court on Monday for consuming alcohol in breach of the conditions of his home detention, court officials said.

Rudd, 61, was arrested on Saturday and had been held in custody until Monday's appearance. He entered no plea to the charge but was ordered to reappear in two weeks, and to undergo drug and alcohol testing when required.

The charges came 10 days after Rudd was sentenced to eight months home detention for threatening to kill and drug possession arising from incidents last November.

Rudd, who is appealing against his conviction and sentence, cannot leave his large waterfront home in Tauranga, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Auckland, without permission.

He is also monitored electronically and has been warned that any breach of the conditions of his home detention might see him sent to prison.

Rudd was originally arrested last November and charged with attempting to procure murder after he made threats against an employee following the unsuccessful launch of his solo album.

That charge was dropped for lack of evidence.

Rudd has lived in New Zealand since he was sacked from the heavy metal band in 1983. He rejoined AC/DC in 1994 but has remained in New Zealand, where he owns a restaurant.

AC/DC has replaced Rudd for its current world tour, which includes two concerts in New Zealand at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)