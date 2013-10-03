WELLINGTON The number of new cars registered in New Zealand rose 6.5 percent in September from the previous month, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Friday, pointing to an uptick in consumer demand.

A total of 7,272 new cars were registered last month, 9.6 percent more than the same period last year, according to the data.

Overall car registrations, new and used, fell 3.8 percent last month due to a 11.9 percent fall in used cars, but were up 15.8 percent from a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 6.5 percent on the month to be 35.3 percent higher compared with a year ago.

The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota (7203.T), with 1,544, followed by Hyundai (005380.KS) and Ford (F.N).

