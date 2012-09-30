WELLINGTON Confidence among New Zealand workers perked up slightly from a three-year low in the third quarter, a survey showed on Monday, but sentiment was still generally pessimistic even as the economy is expected to pick up more due to quake rebuild in Christchurch.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller employee confidence index edged up to 98.9 in July-September from 96.2 in the second quarter. It was the first improvement in five quarters, but still the second lowest reading in three years.

An index number lower than 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.

"There may be a sense that the storm clouds around the economy have lifted a little. But perceptions of overall job opportunities continue to be very downbeat," said Dominick Stephens, chief economist at Westpac.

The survey showed respondents a touch less confident about the broad availability of jobs but more secure about their own job, with all but one of the index's five component series falling.

Households' assessment of current job opportunities fell further back, with a net 63 percent of households saying that jobs were currently hard to get in New Zealand.

Expected job opportunities were a touch firmer with a net 8 percent expecting jobs to become more scarce over the year ahead from 10 percent in the previous. However, a net 12 percent expected improved job security from 2 percent.

Stephens said the survey suggested unemployment remained high in the third quarter, although confidence in the earthquake hit region of Canterbury has bounced back.

"This is another sign that the economy is becoming increasingly 'two-speed'," he said.

In the second quarter, the unemployment rate rose to a two-year high of 6.8 percent from 6.7 percent in the first quarter, pointing to a patchy recovery picture.

The government is expecting the rebuilding in Christchurch to drive the economy next year.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month left its key interest rates at record low 2.5 percent because of a high local currency, global growth uncertainty and tame inflation.

Economists expect the bank to wait until the first half of next year to hike rates. <NZ/POLL>

The employment survey followed a small bounce in the Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index released last month. In contrast, a separate monthly confidence survey by the ANZ Bank showed a small decline in September.

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)