WELLINGTON The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday the amount of low deposit high value mortgage lending has fallen as a result of recently imposed restrictions on banks, although it is too early to see the impact on house prices and credit growth.

The central bank last month imposed a 10 percent limit on banks' lending to customers with less than a 20 percent deposit for a house (LVR loans).

The RBNZ said high LVR lending had fallen to 11.7 percent of bank lending in October.

"While there has been a significant reduction in high-LVR lending already, it is too early to assess what impact this is having on aggregate housing market activity and credit growth," said deputy governor Grant Spencer in a statement.

The limits have been imposed to help cool the housing market, where prices are at record levels.

The banks have six months to reach the 10 percent limit, which will allow them to manage loans approved before the rules came into force.

