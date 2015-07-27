Alitalia sale process to kick off within 15 days - minister
ROME The sale process for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia will kick off in the next 15 days, Italy's Industry Minister said on Wednesday.
PARIS French and German military tank makers Nexter and KMW are due to sign their merger deal on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing sources close to the situation.
State-controlled Nexter and privately-held KMW have been in exclusive merger talks for more than a year, but reports have said that automotive and defense group Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) was also interested in making an offer for KMW, which belongs to the Bode-Wegman family.
Le Figaro said Nexter, which builds the Leclerc tank, and KMW, maker of the Leopard, each employs about 2,700 people and had sales of 1.05 billion euros ($1.17 billion) and 795 million euros respectively in 2013.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by David Evans)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether French utility EDF's bid for a majority stake in Areva's nuclear arm would hit competition and innovation in the nuclear services market, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.