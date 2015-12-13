Frank Haun, CEO of defence industry company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) holds a speech during the official handover of the new tank Leopard 2A7 (unseen) to the German armed forces Bundeswehr in Munich December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

PARIS A planned merger between French and German armored vehicle makers Nexter and KMW may be scuppered as KMW has objections to a new chief executive proposed by the French, French financial daily Les Echos reported.

On its website, the paper said that KMW opposes the appointment of Stephane Mayer, who would replace Philippe Burtin as joint chief executive.

The paper said KMW CEO Frank Haun had expected to run the new company jointly with Burtin, whose contract was supposed to run till the end of 2016, and does not want a co-leader and potential rival whom he does not know.

KMW did not respond to a request for comment and Nexter could not be reached for comment.

French state-controlled Nexter Systems and privately-held Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co KG of Germany have been in exclusive tie-up talks for more than a year.

A merger would combine the Leclerc and Leopard tank brands in what could be a blueprint for more European defense consolidation.

KMW and Nexter each employ more than 3,000 people worldwide. KMW supplies wheeled and tracked fighting vehicles to 30 nations and expects sales of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2016, while Nexter is a maker of systems, ammunition and equipment with sales of 1.05 billion euros last year.

