By Matt Haldane
| WASHINGTON, July 17
Aviation Administration on Wednesday defended the "NextGen"
program to modernize flight control systems, telling a
government subcommittee the effort has made progress despite
delays and is "designed to be flexible."
"Overall, NextGen is on track," Michael Huerta told a House
of Representatives aviation subcommittee.
The FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation System program
was launched to switch flight control operations from radar to
GPS-based technology, allowing more traffic and reducing flight
delays. The program was set up to be implemented in stages
between 2012 and 2025.
However, several members of the subcommittee, and Calvin
Scovel, the inspector general with the Department of
Transportation, said organizational troubles within the FAA were
delaying NextGen.
"There are serious concerns regarding the FAA's ability to
effectively and efficiently implement NextGen," committee
Chairman Frank LoBiondo said in prepared remarks.
The DOT's Scovel said government budget cuts known as
sequestration had already halted some projects to ease
congestion at airports.
And the FAA faces more cuts as well. Representative Rick
Larsen noted that a proposed budget recently passed by the House
Appropriations Committee is 22 percent less than requested and
is the lowest capital funding since 2000.
"At those funding levels, the agency would be required to
restrain (NextGen) efforts greatly," Scovel said.
Huerta said that, although the proposed cuts could cause the
latest programs under NextGen to be suspended, and might cost
700,000 jobs by 2021, the program was "flexible" enough to
adapt.
"The industry and we have agreed that it would be prudent
for us to have a clear sense of ... priorities," he said.
Huerta also said the program has had some successes, noting
the deployment of 500 satellite systems at ground stations. He
said specific airports have already seen increases in air
traffic and millions of dollars in savings.
Scovel, however, said the technology had not been widely
adopted and that delays and costs were challenges for NextGen.
He referenced a 2009 study that concluded the program would
cost "significantly more" than the planned $40 billion and could
take 10 years longer than the original 2025 deadline.
"I would urge the committee to hold the FAA's feet to the
fire," Scovel said, suggesting the inspector general's office
could be used to ensure the FAA meets its goals.