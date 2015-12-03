The Eagles sue Hotel California
The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name "Hotel California," arguably the band's most famous song, without permission.
NEW YORK British rock band Coldplay will play the halftime show at the 2016 Super Bowl, according to media reports on Thursday.
The band, lead by frontman Chris Martin, will take the stage at halftime in the game on Feb. 7 in Santa Clara, California, the Wall Street Journal, Us Weekly and Sports Illustrated reported, citing sources.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Thursday the halftime show was still being planned. "There will be multiple acts. One will be announced tonight," McCarthy said
The annual NFL Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television drawing more than 100 million viewers. Last year's performer was Katy Perry.
Hulu LLC said on Wednesday it has launched its live TV streaming service, putting itself in the center of a growing and competitive market as viewers increasingly watch TV through the internet rather than on cable and satellite television.