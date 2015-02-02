Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Recording artist Katy Perry performs at halftime in Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Arizona Katy Perry delivered a spectacular halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday assisted by special guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

Perry entered the field astride a giant, golden, robotic lion as she sang her hit "Roar" before Kravitz brought some rock guitar to a version of "I Kissed a Girl".

After Missy Elliott provided the crowd of over 70,000 with her own distinctive brand of hip-hop, including "Get Ur Freak On", Perry performed on a desert island, singing her hit "Teenage Dream" and "California Gurls".

The halftime show ended with another surprise as Perry was lifted 50 feet off the ground by a mechanical contraption and as she floated above the field singing "Firework", sparkling flames emerged from the construction.

(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)