Ticket to ride Japanese luxury sleeper train a mere $10,000 one way
TOKYO A Japanese railway company has launched a new luxury sleeper train with sky views, bathtubs and dark wood interiors, joining the race for well-heeled tourists.
GLENDALE, Arizona Katy Perry delivered a spectacular halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday assisted by special guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.
Perry entered the field astride a giant, golden, robotic lion as she sang her hit "Roar" before Kravitz brought some rock guitar to a version of "I Kissed a Girl".
After Missy Elliott provided the crowd of over 70,000 with her own distinctive brand of hip-hop, including "Get Ur Freak On", Perry performed on a desert island, singing her hit "Teenage Dream" and "California Gurls".
The halftime show ended with another surprise as Perry was lifted 50 feet off the ground by a mechanical contraption and as she floated above the field singing "Firework", sparkling flames emerged from the construction.
(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)
TOKYO A Japanese railway company has launched a new luxury sleeper train with sky views, bathtubs and dark wood interiors, joining the race for well-heeled tourists.
NANTERRE, France French prosecutors asked a court on Tuesday to impose a heavy fine on celebrity magazine Closer if it is found guilty of invading the privacy of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, by publishing topless photos of her in 2012.