LOS ANGELES U.S. television network NBC said on Wednesday it sold all the advertising time for Sunday's Super Bowl telecast, with brands paying up to a record $4.5 million for a 30-second spot to get their messages in front of the year's biggest audience.

NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.

"The game is officially sold out," Seth Winter, executive vice president for ad sales at NBC Universal's news and sports group, told reporters on a conference call. "It just proves to me once again that the NFL and the Super Bowl remains the platinum standard of all media."

The Super Bowl traditionally draws more than 100 million TV viewers in the United States, the biggest audience of the year.

NBC also collected revenue totaling "eight figures" for ads on its live digital stream of the Super Bowl, Winter said.

