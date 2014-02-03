Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nate Irving (56) breaks up a pass in the endzone intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Farrell

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Tony Carter (32) is called for pass interference against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) in the end zone during the second quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is tackled by Denver Broncos middle linebacker Paris Lenon (51) and cornerback Champ Bailey (24) in the second quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch (L) scores a touchdown next to Denver Broncos' Jeremy Mincey (C) in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (L) congratulates teammate running back Marshawn Lynch after his touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (R) throws a pass past Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (L) and teammate Zane Beadles in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos fans cheer as their team takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks while watching the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game at the View House bar in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (80) in the first half in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) runs back an interception against Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (27) for a touchdown during the second quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos fans cheer as their team takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks while watching the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game at the View House bar in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Denver Broncos fans watch their team's NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks at the View House bar in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch (C) scores a touchdown between Denver Broncos Wesley Woodyard (L) and Mike Adams (R) in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) and cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (R) runs an interception against the Denver Broncos for a touchdown during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Seattle Seahawks Malcolm Smith (C) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Byron Maxwell (C top) against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers as they play the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Seattle Seahawks' Malcolm Smith (R) is chased by Denver Broncos' Knowshon Moreno as he runs an interception in for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Seattle Seahawks' Malcolm Smith scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on an interception in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (L) throws a pass while being pressured by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Seattle Seahawks' Malcolm Smith (2nd R) celebrates scoring a touchdown on an interception against the Denver Broncos with teammates J.R. Sweezy (L), Breno Giacomini and Mike Morgan (R) in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey The Seattle Seahawks and their ferocious defense dominated a frazzled Denver Broncos team, shutting down the NFL's leading offense to claim a 22-0 lead by intermission of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Seattle took charge immediately when on the Broncos' first play from their 14-yard line following the opening kickoff, the snap sailed over quarterback Peyton Manning's head and running back Knowshon Moreno recovered it in the end zone and was tackled for a safety that gave Seattle a 2-0 lead.

The score came 12 seconds into the game, the quickest tally ever in a Super Bowl.

Seattle took the ensuing punt from the Broncos on their own 36-yard line and on the second play, Percy Harvin took a handoff on an end around and dashed 30 yards.

The drive continued to the Denver 13 where Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's scramble left him one yard short of a first down and the Seahawks settled for a 31-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka that made it 5-0.

A three-and-out by Denver forced another punt, and Seattle took over on their 32. Wilson used his scrambling skills to keep the drive alive on a third-down play and then floated a perfect pass down the left sideline to Doug Baldwin for a 37-yard gain and a first-and-goal from the six.

A penalty pushed the Seahawks back and Hauschka booted a 33-yard field goal for an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

Seattle outgained Denver 148 yards to 11 in the quarter.

Two defensive plays by the top-ranked Seattle defense turned into touchdowns in the second quarter.

An overthrown pass by Manning was intercepted by Kam Chancellor and Marshawn Lynch eventually bulled over from the one for a touchdown that made it 15-0.

Pass-rushing defensive end Cliff Avril hit Manning's arm on a throwing attempt and the ball floated into the middle of the field where linebacker Malcolm Smith intercepted it and ran 69 yards for a touchdown and a 22-0 lead.

(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)