Key events in the sporting rivalry between New York City and Boston.

1912 World Series - Boston Red Sox defeat New York Giants in the 10th inning of game eight. The best-of-seven series was extended to eight games because game two was halted because of darkness with the score tied 6-6.

1916 World Series - Boston Red Sox defeat the Brooklyn Robins in game five of a series best known for Babe Ruth making his World Series pitching debut.

1929 Stanley Cup Finals - Boston Bruins defeat defending champions the New York Rangers in two successive games to win hockey's title series, which for the first time pitted two American-based teams against each other.

1972 Stanley Cup Finals - Boston Bruins beat New York Rangers in six games for the title as Bobby Orr scored four goals and had four assists in the series.

1986 World Series - The Mets bring New York its first title win over a Boston team when they defeat the Red Sox in game seven. Boston led the series 3-2 and were on the verge of winning the title until an error in the 10th inning of game six changed the momentum and saw the Mets take the last two games to clinch the series.

2004 American League Championship Series - The Boston Red Sox become the first Major League Baseball team to win a seven-game series after losing the first three when they defeated the New York Yankees in game seven. To make the win even sweeter, the Red Sox went on to win their first World Series in 86 years with a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

2008 Super Bowl (XLII) - The New York Giants pull off one of the biggest upsets in the NFL by defeating the New England Patriots 17-14 in the Super Bowl. The result, which was decided by a last-minute touchdown, shattered New England's bid to go through the entire season unbeaten.

(Compiled By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; editing by Julian Linden)