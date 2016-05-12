STOCKHOLM Swedish heat pump maker Nibe (NIBEb.ST) said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S-based Climate Control Group from LSB Industries for $364 million, while planning a rights issue worth 3 billion crowns ($369 mln).

Climate Control Group (CCG), a maker of heating, ventilating and air conditioning products, had sales of $274 million last year while Nibe's sales reached roughly $1.57 billion.

Nibe said it expected CCG to reach an operating margin above the Swedish firm's target of 10 percent in 2017, adding synergy effects would occur mainly within material purchasing, as well as certain efficiency gains over time.

Nibe added CCG, which is one of LSB's (LXU.N) two divisions, would provide the firm with complementary know-how and technologies, new products and access to commercial customer segments.

"This transaction further elevates Nibe's position as one of the global players in sustainable energy and indoor climate solutions," CEO Gerteric Lindquist said in a statement.

Nibe said it would pay in cash at completion on a debt-free/cash-free basis, while the rights issue would help it pursue its growth targets, which also include yearly growth of 20 percent, of which half organic.

Nibe said it expected approval of the acquisition of CCG, with brands such as ClimateMaster, IEC and ClimateCraft, during the third quarter this year.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)