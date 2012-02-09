NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - When smokers on nicotine patch therapy lapse, they may have a better chance of avoiding a return to smoking if they stick with the patches instead of giving up their quit attempt, a new study concludes.

Nicotine replacement therapy, via patches, gums, nasal sprays and inhalers, is one option for kicking the smoking habit. But whether people should immediately stop using those therapies if they fall off the wagon has been a foggy area.

So for the new study, reported in the journal Addiction, researchers re-analyzed a past clinical trial testing the effectiveness of nicotine patches in U.S. smokers.

In the original trial, smokers were randomly assigned to use either patch therapy or inactive "placebo" patches.

The new analysis focused on 509 study participants who lapsed during the third to fifth week of treatment. A "lapse" meant smoking even a single cigarette.

Overall, the study found, lapsed smokers who were on active patch treatment were more likely than placebo users to "recover" -- which meant that by the sixth to 10th week of treatment, they were off cigarettes again.

Of those on the real patch, just over eight percent recovered. That compared with less than one percent of placebo patch users.

"The effect is not very great. It doesn't knock your socks off," said Dr. Norman H. Edelman, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, who was not involved in the study.

The study also has limits, Edelman told Reuters Health -- including the fact that it was a "secondary" analysis of a clinical trial that was not designed to answer the question of whether sticking with nicotine replacement aids recovery from lapses.

There are also industry ties. The study was funded by GlaxoSmithKline, maker of the Nicoderm CQ patch and other nicotine replacement products. And the researchers on the work, led by Stuart Ferguson of the University of Tasmania in Australia, serve as consultants to the company.

All that said, nicotine replacement products can be part of a successful quit effort, Edelman said.

As far as continuing patch therapy after a lapse, that has been "kind of a gray area," according to Edelman. Historically, there have been concerns about people smoking while still on the patch, which could put them at risk of nicotine overdose.

But some studies have found that continuing therapy despite a lapse seems to carry "little additional risk" of side effects, Ferguson and his colleagues write.

The main side effects of nicotine replacement products include nausea, headaches and insomnia.

A major limitation of the study, though, is that it looks only at the short term, according to Hillel R. Alpert, a researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health's Center for Global Tobacco Control.

"This study does not tell you about long-term abstinence," Alpert said in an interview.

And in a study published last month, Alpert and his colleagues found that in the "real world," nicotine replacement may not be that effective over the long haul.

In several surveys of about 800 smokers, the researchers found that among smokers who tried to quit over six years, those who used nicotine replacement therapy were no less likely to relapse than those who hadn't used the tactic.

"Cigarettes seem to be much more alluring to smokers than the NRT products on the market," Alpert said.

Edelman said that as far as the ALA is concerned, smokers' best bet is combination therapy -- not only nicotine replacement or other medication, but some form of behavioral therapy as well.

An example of that, Edelman said, is the ALA's "Freedom From Smoking" program, which is also available in an online version.

"It's important to have a support program to help change the mindset and habits," Edelman said.

As far as medication, he added, smokers can talk with their doctors about what might be best for them.

Nicotine replacement products cost between $3 and $6 each day they are used. Other options include the prescription drugs varenicline (Chantix) and bupropion (Zyban and generics); the medications help some smokers, but have also been linked to the risk of suicidal thoughts and other mental problems.

But even with support, quitting is a battle. "We think that on average, it takes smokers five to six serious attempts to finally quit," Edelman said.

According to the U.S. health department, 36 percent of the nation's smokers try to quit each year. But only three percent succeed in quitting for six months or more.

