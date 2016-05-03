DAKAR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Boosting the number of midwives in Nigeria, and globally, would reduce the number of stillbirths and women dying during or just after giving birth, according to the founder of women's rights organization Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

Midwives can provide the majority of the services needed for newborns and pregnant women and those cared for by midwives are less likely to have complicated births or go into labor early.

Toyin Saraki spoke to the Thomson Reuters Foundation ahead of this week's Global Midwifery Conference in Abuja, which is hosting its first global conference on midwifery. [L5N17Z1QO]

"Midwives will be the army to change dire health outcomes, if we invest in them and provide them with skills," she said.

To mark International Day of the Midwife on May 5, here are some facts about childbirth, maternal mortality and midwifery:

Sources: World Health Organisation, United Nations Population Fund.

