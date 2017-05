MAIDUGURI, Nigeria A schoolgirl from the Nigerian town off Chibok who has been found after being held by Boko Haram militants for over two years is on her way to the Borno state capital Maiduguri, its governor said on Wednesday.

"I haven't got any details... I learned the girl is on her way now." Kashim Shettima told reporters.

Chibok town is in Borno state.

